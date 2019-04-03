L.A. Punk Supergroup OFF! Announce New Album and Film, ‘Watermelon’

Punk supergroup, OFF!, comprised of Keith Morris (ex-Black Flag, Circle Jerks), Steven McDonald (Melvins, Redd Kross), Mario Rubalcaba (Earthless, Hot Snakes), and Dimitri Coats (ex-Burning Brides,) has been delivering ballads of madness and lunacy via VICE Records since the release of the First Four EPs in 2010. Each of their three LP’s have been decorated with Raymond Pettibon imagery, and have driven directly and unabashedly to the various points of cruelty and obstruction on the perilous sphere known as Earth.

With no shortage of such in 2019, the group returns with a fresh attempt to immobilize the legion of evil, and announces their next album, Watermelon, slated for early 2020 release via VICE Records.

The album comes alongside Watermelon, the film, teased as a science fiction comedy in which many of the actors and musicians who have appeared in OFF!’s music videos (including Jack Black, David Yow, Dave Foley, Brian Posehn, Jack Grisham, etc.) are anticipated to participate.

“The film is the catalyst that opened the door to a new experimental direction for the album. By thinking of the material as a soundtrack, it allowed us to get weird,” says Dimitri Coats.

The band is driving supporters to pledge donations via a Kickstarter campaign for the film, offering limited edition merch, including exclusive Raymond Pettibon prints, skate decks, and the opportunity to be in the film itself. The final scene features a concert to an audience of supporters viscerally connected to the project, the first crowd to experience the new album in its entirety as a hardcore, mixed-media freakout.