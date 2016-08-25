LA Suffocated’s ‘Hemlock’ Goes Easy on The Uncontrollable Vomiting and Convulsions

Image: YouTube

Though exotic, death by hemlock is still a rather gruesome and painful way to exit. The closing pages of Plato’s Phaedo may provide a stunning picture of the effects of the poison upon the body of Socrates, but in his 1988 book Picture This, Joseph Heller, breaks it down more realistically.

“Death by hemlock is not as peaceful and painless as he [Plato] portrays: there is retching, slurring of speech, convulsions, and uncontrollable vomiting,” explains the guy responsible for Catch-22.

LA Suffocated deliver a far more palatable version of hemlock on their video of the same name. Not to be confused with another great band, LA Confidential, the Sydney outfit use synths, guitar and droning vocals to present dark but compelling music. Shot in a bleak, almost dystopian style, the video, filmed by Kit Crocker, follows the band from hotel bathrooms to the Sydney train system, and the gaming lounge of the local pub.

The track is taken from the upcoming LA Suffocation 7” on ace Sydney label Paradise Daily.