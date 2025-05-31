Label Fluidity and Curiosity Are On the Rise in Modern Dating

According to recent data by Hinge, Gen Z LGBTQIA+ daters are 21% more likely to date across a range of gender expressions than Millennials. This is likely due to the more accepting, open-minded nature of society (at least in some contexts). Not to mention, the generation grew up with more visibility around sexuality, gender identity, and attraction.

The research also found that Gen Z is 22% more likely to be open to a sexual encounter that’s outside of their usual gender preference. In other words, they’re more willing to experiment than Millennials.

What’s more, after experiencing an unexpected spark, they’re also 39% more likely to have rethought their sexuality and how they label themselves.

According to Hinge, this cultural shift has pointed out three trends in LGBTQIA+ dating.

Label fluidity

According to Hinge’s data, many LGBTQIA+ daters feel labels can impact how they dress, behave, and show up in dating situations and relationships. In fact, 50% of LGBTQIA+ daters said they have felt pressured to present as more masc or femme to attract someone. What’s more, 29% of that group later regretted not being their authentic selves.

Additionally, 26% of Hinge daters—LGBTQIA+ and heterosexual—said that developing an attraction to someone new has changed the label they use, with 37% having updated the sexuality labels they previously identified with. In other words, these daters feel obligated to label themselves and update said labels when new attractions arise.

The report stated: “While terms like lesbian and gay, masc and femme, and queer and heterosexual can help describe who we are attracted to, daters are discovering that chemistry and connection matter more than categories. LGBTQIA+ daters are switching up their labels, or dropping them altogether.”

This is a concept known as label fluidity. According to Hinge, this involves “being open to updating or simultaneously using multiple sexuality or gender labels to reflect one’s evolving identity and experiences.”

Curiosity vs. societal expectations

Another major issue faced by LGBTQIA+ daters is societal standards. Though we like to believe society is more open-minded, these individuals still face a ton of judgment and expectations.

In fact, while 45% of LGBTQIA+ Hinge daters have considered dating someone outside the gender or gender expression they’re typically attracted to, 55% of those daters haven’t acted on their feelings. Why? Because of societal expectations, personal doubts, and fear of judgment.

This might be an issue called Type Cycle, which Hinge defines as “the tendency to rigidly adhere to dating preferences based on past patterns.”

Despite their curiosities, many of these daters do not allow themselves to experiment or explore their desires.

According to Hinge, their recent data “shows that daters want to explore connections with people who are different from their usual type, but doubt and social skepticism create barriers. By treating their ‘type’ as rigid rather than fluid, daters may miss unexpected connections.”

Additionally, overthinking tends to be one of the biggest barriers in this department. Self-doubt can easily stand in the way of attraction. And with 50% of daters doubting their own feelings, it’s clear that this is a common issue.

“We can get stuck in self-doubt, asking, ‘If I go out with this person, will people assume something about me?’ or ‘Does this connection even make sense?’” Hinge wrote in its report. “Instead, we could follow our curiosity, asking, ‘What if we find a genuine connection?’ or ‘How might this person surprise me?’”