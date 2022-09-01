The Best Labor Day Sales on Clothing, Shoes, and Skincare

It’s Labor Day weekend, and in America that means it’s time to 1) celebrate the power of the people’s union, and 2) minimize the people’s discus-sized pores with the best beauty and wellness sales, while dressing them up in only the finest fashions for their next dinner party. What a time to be alive [tailspins].

Honestly, the end of summer schlump is real. It’s rearing its JUUL’d out head yet again, but this time you and I are going to side-step the depresso stage with a bit of self-care. Granted, that word means something different for everybody; for us it means finding the perfect Italian Red Sauce Dad fit for cheap, or getting new sneakers; loading up on heat gear for the winter, and buying beauty on-sale just to feel that much closer to our beauty idol Riri.

We’ve rolled up our sleeves, and done the digging for you. Pour a tall glass of Miller, slip in the tub, and lets peruse the best beauty, wellness, and fashion deals for Labor Day.

The best Labor Day sales on clothing

Abercrombie & Fitch is cool again, but in a different way. Freshly reborn from their preppy 00s crypt, they’re giving us vibey Hawaiian button-ups and minimalist normcore. Scoop them while the sale is 40% off and poppin’.

Adidas is offering up to 50% off sale items, including a wide variety of activewear, sneakers, and sandals.

Bloomingdales is having a big ol’ sale with an extra 30% off sale items for total savings of 50-65%, including top brands like AGOLDE, Aries, Kenzo, Alo, and Alexander Wang.

Coach: Take 25% off iconic Coach styles with the code TAKE25.

Columbia is having a Labor Day sale and ohhhh, boy, is there plaid for the laids.

Dia & Co is a plus size womens apparel brand, and they’re offering 30% off your first order when you use the code WELCOME30. Please get this dress so we can live vicariously through you.

Everlane: Get up to 60% off tons of men’s and women’s clothing during the Labor Day Sale and 30% off all denim.

Farfetch‘s sale section is full of amazing designer and luxury goods for men and women, including big-time markdowns on men’s clothing by Rick Owens, Carhartt WIP, Opening Ceremony, Karl Lagerfeld, and more, and women’s clothing up to 80% off from Marni, Yeezy, Isabel Marant, Paco RE/DONE, Rabanne, and other top designers. Farfetch is also offering 20% off select beauty products, including items from Charlotte Tilbury and La Mer; discount applied at checkout.

Free People: Enjoy free express shipping on all orders through Sept. 5.

GlassesUSA is offering 30% off Ray-Bans and Oakleys with the code ICON30 from Sept. 1-5, and even bigger savings on many more brands when you buy a pair with prescription lenses.

Gobi Heat makes all the high quality, insulated apparel and heated gear we’ve been needing to stock-up on for winter (like this legit heated outdoor chair), and they’re offering 10% off sitewide with the code SCHOOLSAVE.

Hoka, the GOAT of running shoes, has plenty of impeccable lewks on sale including the Mach 4 and Carbon X 2.

Homage is a clothing company that pays tribute to classic sports teams, bands, and zeitgeisty pop culture moments through their vintage-inspired designs, and they’re having a buy-two, get 20%-off dealio.

J.Crew: Get 30% off your entire purchase and an extra 50% off sale items with the promo code PASSPORT.

Kinflyte is setting the bar real high for bodywear and bras, because it’s owned and engineered by women and for women of all body types. They’re offering 20% off their best seller bundles.

Levi’s is offering up to 40% off for their end of summer sale, and there’s a pretty insane denim apron in the mix with the rest of those classic jeans.

Macy’s is offering up to 60% off tons of menswear and womenswear, furniture, rugs, and mattresses through Labor Day weekend.

Madewell: Take an extra 40% off sale items, and get 30% off fall faves.

Matador Meggings makes leggings for men, otherwise known as meggings, which, LOL, but also… they look damn comfy, and they’re designed to cradle your penis. There’s a 20% off sitewide sale with the code LABOR20.

Nike is offering up to 40% off a selection of sneakers, apparel, and accessories.

Nordstrom is offering over to 50% off home goods, beauty, kids, apparel, and more in its epic sale section.

Reebok is offering 35% off sitewide with the code BTS.

REI is making us get in touch with nature by offering up to 50% off for Labor Day through Sept. 4. For a further discount, members get up to 75% off. Hell ye.

SSENSE is always delivering great deals throughout its sale section, and Labor Day is no different. Find coolio brands on sale including Rick Owens, Off-White, and Maison Margiela, among a zillion other luxury brands.

Taylor Stitch: Get up to 40% off select styles, plus $20 in credit for orders over $200.

The North Face is currently offering up to 30% off on end-of-season clearance items through Sept. 6.

Urban Outfitters—ah, we meet again—is offering an extra 40% off already-marked down sale styles through Labor Day weekend.

The best Labor Day sales in beauty and wellness

18.21 Man Made is offering 25% off sitewide on premium grooming products for those who gladly grace a beard or other body hair. The sale runs through Sept. 6 and is valid when you use code LABORDAY25 at checkout.

Bathing Culture transports us to a misty NorCal redwood forest with their products, and they’re having a sitewide 15% off sale through Labor Day.

Lord Jones has select trios and gift boxes on sale for Labor Day, which include CBD gumdrops, tinctures, and skincare.

Lumin is all about offering simple, effective men’s skincare, and they’re having a 50% off clearance sale on select items.

Robert Piguet Parfums is the epitome of niche, luxe French fragrance. Receive a free 75-ml. Fracas Silkening Body Lotion (a value of $25) with the purchase of any 100-ml fragrance.

Sephora is holding a Labor Day sale with up to 50% off select products, and offering free shipping with the code FREESHIP. Load up on the ​​Acqua di Parma, mio tesoro, and baby those pores with our three best friends: Peter Thomas Roth.

Skinstore: Get 25% off 3,300+ skincare and beauty products when you use code LABOR. (Spend $130 or more, and you’ll also score an 12-Piece August Beauty Bag worth $93.)

SNOW, which makes super highly rated teeth whitening kits, is offering 15% off on all products.

Tocca is serving us 35% off select rollerballs, travel fragrance sprays, hair fragrance, lotions and body wash for Labor Day through Sept. 6. We love smelling crisp n’ clean as a whistle.

Well, that’s all for looking good. Race you to the sex toy sale aisle?

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story.

