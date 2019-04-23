Labor Pledges to Ban Gay Conversion Therapy in Australia

Gay conversion therapy became a hot button political issue in Australia last year when a landmark report by the Human Rights Law Centre found the controversial practice was pervasive in many faith communities around the country. A number of health experts, churches, and some 43,000 signatories of a survivor-led petition called for a national inquiry into the matter, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison said at the time that “it’s just not an issue for me and I’m not planning to get engaged in the issue.”

Today, opposition leader Bill Shorten will announce plans to “end the practice of so-called LGBTIQ conversion therapy” by imposing a nationwide ban if he wins at next month’s federal election. While the specific details of the policy are yet to be revealed, Fairfax reports that Labor would work with survivor groups and the states and territories to crack down on the widely discredited practice—the first time a federal party has made such a commitment while contending for government. The announcement comes just weeks before Australian voters head to the polls on May 18, and has forced Morrison—a proud Pentecostal devotee—to clarify his position on the matter.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, the incumbent Prime Minister stressed that he’s never supported gay conversion therapy, but said it was up to the states and territories rather than the Commonwealth to outlaw the practice.

“I don’t support gay conversion therapy,” Morrison said, “I don’t recommend it, never have, but it’s ultimately a matter for the states… State and territory governments determine those matters and if they choose to do that, well and good for them. As I say I’m not a supporter of those therapies, never have been, but what we need to focus on is what the prime minister would need to focus on, and that is lowering taxes for Australians and small businesses.”

Victoria became the first state to commit to a legislated ban on gay conversion therapy in February, citing “overwhelming evidence” from the Health Complaints Commissioner that it inflicts serious and long-term harm upon those who are subjected to it. For a nationwide ban to be imposed parliament would first need to pass the legislation, and approval would need to be given by the Council of Australian Governments.

It’s expected that Labor’s proposals could face backlash from the Australian Christian Lobby, for one, as well as faith-based groups who will likely condemn it as an attack on religious freedom. But national LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Australia has commended Shorten for taking a stand on the issue.

“It’s fantastic to see federal Labor commit to playing a leadership role in tackling the lasting harm caused by these insidious practices in faith communities across the nation,” chief executive Anna Brown said in a statement, SBS reports. “There is a role for both the federal and state governments to play in developing legislation, policies and programs to end the harm caused by anti-LGBT conversion therapy.”

The proposed crackdown on gay conversion therapy comes as part of a larger LGBTQ package to be unveiled today. Therein, Shorten is also expected to announce a dedicated LGBTQ human rights commissioner, $10 million annually in HIV funding, and a recommitment to removing exemptions that allow religious schools to discriminate against students and staff on the grounds of sexuality.

