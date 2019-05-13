LaCroix’s Newest Flavor Is…

On Friday, LaCroix Sparkling Water posted a 15-second animation of a solid pink can with its signature bright green and pink accents. “Hi, something new is coming 5.13.19,” it wrote. “Share your best guess below.”

HI, something new is coming 🌟5.13.19 🌟



Share your best guess below 😉 pic.twitter.com/jENWZwWn2i — LaCroix Water (@lacroixwater) May 10, 2019

We’re guessing that the “something new” means that the company is rolling out a new flavor today (and it’s also fair to assume that this might be a bid to increase its slumping sales figures).

Regardless of the company’s motivations, we’re excited at the possibility of buying, trying, and being mildly underwhelmed by whatever new product LaCroix has in store for us. We’ve also been frantically refreshing LaCroix’s Twitter feed as we wait for the big reveal—and we’ve also taken our best guesses at what the new flavor will be:

Strawberry, But From France or Whatever

Pepto Breeze

Salmon Mint

Dental Dam

Eraserade

Rawberry

Ham Bouquet

Smugly Goji

Guava-ccinate Your Kids

Fiberglass-n-Lime

A Forced Smile Despite Your Unyielding Sense of Dread About Our Increasingly Dystopian Future (Caffeine-Free)

Fizzy Gum Wall

Kiss from a Rosé (Wait, that’s dope; please ignore that one, LaCroix)

Buckcherry

Eagle-Eye Cherry

Don Cherry

An Instagram of Cherry Blossoms

An Instagram of Blossom’s Hats

Lickitung

Lickitung, But From France or Whatever

Berry Surprised (That We’re Hype About This)

Come on, LaCroix! Don’t leave us hanging.

UPDATE: LaCroix has announced that the new flavor is “HI-Biscus”



Thank you for the overwhelming response. Please welcome LaCroix’s newest innovation HI-Biscus! 🌺🌺🌺 HI-Biscus will soon be available starting in the Western United States. pic.twitter.com/s8ghryQd4e — LaCroix Water (@lacroixwater) May 13, 2019

Hmm. OK.