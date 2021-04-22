There’s So Much Lady Dimitrescu Porn Before Resident Evil Village’s Release

Earlier this year, Capcom unveiled a new character that will play a big role in the upcoming Resident Evil Village: Alcina Dimitrescu, or Lady Dimitrescu if you’re nasty. She’s a nine-and–half-foot tall vampire who has three daughters made of bugs. In one of the game’s early promo videos, she throws open some spooky doors, smiles, grabs the viewer by the throat and slices their throat with her nails. In a demo of the game that will be released this weekend, Dimitrescu will chase players around and impale them to death, a continuation of Resident Evil’s terrifying tradition of relentless, near-invincible enemies.

The game’s not out until May 7, 2021, but the internet is already absolutely full of fan-made porn featuring Lady D. She has awakened a powerful giantess fetish—and a crush or vore fetish, for some—in fans of the Resident Evil franchise. Fans immediately set their horny little fingers to work crafting only the highest quality Dimitrescu fan art, and much more explicit erotica and 3D animation porn.

Most Dimitrescu porn is 3D rendered, featuring mega-milkers versions of the character interacting with small men. But within those constraints there’s a lot of variation: point-of-view face sitting, versions of her with a bunch of tattoos, and one very specific video where she’s peeing in a public restroom. A few have pretty impressive breast physics, which is important, since most of these also involve a boob job. This one where her tongue is lolling out is pretty good physics-wise, but also pretty disturbing!



“Y’all work fast,” in the words of one Pornhub commenter.

One audio erotica video, titled “Sit on my Face, Vampire Mommy!” has Lady Dimitrescu doing it all: blowjobs, face-sitting, penetration and impregnation. “Oh gods, the aura churning through your cock is so strong!” she says. “Gaze upon my breasts, little mortal man!”



“It does seem when a big title gets announced, and that title has a new character…it’s a race for NSFW artists to be the ‘first’ to create porn of them,” voiceover artist Oolay-Tiger, who plays Dimitrescu in the 14 minute audio sex scene between her and her “prey,” told me. “With Lady Dimitrescu, she was unique because she didn’t fit the bill looks-wise for how a lot of characters who get lewded do — but that made for huge amounts of creativity in the fandom! I feel she wouldn’t have been quite as popular if she wasn’t hugely tall.”

On Monday, Kotaku published an article with the headline “You Don’t Want Resident Evil Village’s Tall Vampire Lady To Step On Your Face,” citing YouTuber Kyle Hill who did the math on our fair lady’s height and estimated BMI to figure out that she probably weighs 450 pounds, and therefore could crush your tiny skull under her heels. The thing is, that’s exactly what everyone wants.

Giantess fetish is also known as “macrophilia,” or macro, and usually involves a dominatrix and submissive dynamic. It’s not a new or particularly rare fetish: towering ladies have been hot since at least 1958 with the film Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (which some fans cite as their childhood inflection point—feeling warm fuzzies for the big lady in that movie as a kid), and today, there are whole standalone websites devoted to giantess porn, and everyone from Huffington Post to Psychology Today has written about macrophilia. A lot of it is pretty heteronormative, but there’s also plenty of space for queer enjoyment of the giant’s realm

Not every Alcinia erotica is animated, however. A Pornhub user called KawaiiSuccubus does Lady D cosplay porn, big sun hat and all. Fanfic site Archive Of Our Own has almost 300 entries about the Tall Vampire Lady. These things take a lot of time and work, in some cases. Oolay-Tiger said that to make her audio-erotica scene, she had to re-watch the Resident Evil Village trailer multiple times, and try to extract as much information about the character as possible from the limited view Capcom gave of her. She studied her voice, wrote a script, and collaborated with sound designer Sinnth Audio. The whole process took about a month, she said.

Oolay-Tiger said that the rampant, unabashed horniness for Mommy Dimitrescu is part of an encouraging trend. “I have noticed through the years of being a NSFW creator myself, people seem much more open in publicly declaring what they like, even if it doesn’t fall under the same category of mainstream,” she said. “People used to pretend to like the cookie-cutter supermodel type, but it’s really refreshing to see depictions of bigger or older ladies in media, and best of all, people finding them beautiful and sexy!”