Lady Gaga Adds 7 New Shows to Her ‘Mayhem Ball Tour’

Lady Gaga fans on the West Coast are getting a bunch more chances to see her Mayhem Ball Tour, in support of her new album, Mayhem, which was released in March. It’s been announced that Gaga is doing seven more shows in the Sunshine State this summer.

On Tuesday, Gaga unveiled plans for three new shows in San Francisco at the Chase Center on July 22, 24, and 26. She will then head down to Southern California for four shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, on July 28 and 29, and August 1 and 2.

Videos by VICE

The Mayhem Ball Tour will kick off in North America in July before over to the U.K. and Europe in the fall.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” Gaga said in a statement along with the news. “It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

“We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait,” she continued. “This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

July 16: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 18: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 19: Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 22: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 24: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 26: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

July 28: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

July 29: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 1: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 2: Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 3 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center