Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Horny Oscars Performance Inspired Some Great Memes

The conspiracy theories about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s secret romance have been going strong ever since Gaga announced her split from her fiancé, but Sunday night’s duet at the 91st Annual Academy Awards just took things to a whole new level. The pair’s performance of “Shallow” was extraordinarily horny, as they eye-fucked each other on a piano bench while belting out a song destined to be butchered by drunk-ass couples at karaoke bars until the end of time.
It was the biggest highlight of a relatively boring evening, and the only thing besides Spike Lee and Samuel L. Jackson’s hug to distract us all from the fact that fucking Green Book somehow won Best Picture. Naturally, the performance immediately inspired some truly exceptional memes.
Please, enjoy:
We may never get the great Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper romance that we all so deeply long for, but at least we have the memes. The glorious, glorious memes.
