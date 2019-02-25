Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Horny Oscars Performance Inspired Some Great Memes

The conspiracy theories about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s secret romance have been going strong ever since Gaga announced her split from her fiancé, but Sunday night’s duet at the 91st Annual Academy Awards just took things to a whole new level. The pair’s performance of “Shallow” was extraordinarily horny, as they eye-fucked each other on a piano bench while belting out a song destined to be butchered by drunk-ass couples at karaoke bars until the end of time.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper absolutely KILLED this #Oscars pic.twitter.com/epH1TeAxgs — Complex (@Complex) February 25, 2019

It was the biggest highlight of a relatively boring evening, and the only thing besides Spike Lee and Samuel L. Jackson’s hug to distract us all from the fact that fucking Green Book somehow won Best Picture. Naturally, the performance immediately inspired some truly exceptional memes.

Please, enjoy:

https://twitter.com/SimplyDavie/status/1099876084018040832

Irina looking at tweets saying brad & gaga are soulmates pic.twitter.com/hIFQvTFMGk — niki 🪐 (@reputaytingg) February 25, 2019

https://twitter.com/e_alexjung/status/1099871665398394880

Smiles while silently plotting to take out Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/2aH4GAn9Sb — Maru Ginés (@miss_gines) February 25, 2019

Can just Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper just get together already?? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kaIQjjawgz — Nathalie Ski (@nathbrylewski) February 25, 2019

https://twitter.com/Nicole_been/status/1099876057807769606

https://twitter.com/inagetawaycar/status/1099888552786178050

Find someone who looks at you like Lady Gaga looks at Bradley Cooper #LifeGoals #Oscars pic.twitter.com/d3RjOuRawe — Allan 🇨🇦 (@AlMcL30d) February 25, 2019

We may never get the great Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper romance that we all so deeply long for, but at least we have the memes. The glorious, glorious memes.

