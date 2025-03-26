Lady Gaga Announces ‘The Mayhem Ball’ Tour

Lady Gaga is bringing “Mayhem” to her fans across the globe.

The iconic pop star has announced The Mayhem Ball Tour, in support of her new album, Mayhem, which was released in March. The tour will kick off in North America in July before over to the U.K. and Europe in the fall.

“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” Gaga said in a statement along with the news. “It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”

“We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait,” she continued. “This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday, March 31, and the general sale begins on Thursday, April 3. Find the list of shows below.

JULY

16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

AUGUST

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

SEPTEMBER

1 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

29 – London, UK – The O2

30 – London, UK – The O2

OCTOBER

2 – London, UK – The O2

7 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

9 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

NOVEMBER

4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Notably, this marks Gaga’s first concerts across North America, the UK, and Europe since the Chromatica Ball Tour in 2022, and her first full arena tour since 2018.