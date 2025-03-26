Lady Gaga Announces ‘The Mayhem Ball’ Tour

Lady Gaga is bringing “Mayhem” to her fans across the globe.
The iconic pop star has announced The Mayhem Ball Tour, in support of her new album, Mayhem, which was released in March. The tour will kick off in North America in July before over to the U.K. and Europe in the fall.
Videos by VICE
“I wasn’t planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going,” Gaga said in a statement along with the news. “It came together super quickly thanks to Arthur Fogel and the amazing team at Live Nation, who planned a global tour in just a few weeks.”
“We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can’t in stadiums—and honestly, I can’t wait,” she continued. “This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it. The MAYHEM Ball Tour is officially coming your way. See you soon, monsters.”
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday, March 31, and the general sale begins on Thursday, April 3. Find the list of shows below.
Lady Gaga ‘The MAYHEM Ball’ new tour dates are:
JULY
16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
AUGUST
6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
SEPTEMBER
1 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
29 – London, UK – The O2
30 – London, UK – The O2
OCTOBER
2 – London, UK – The O2
7 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
9 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
NOVEMBER
4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Notably, this marks Gaga’s first concerts across North America, the UK, and Europe since the Chromatica Ball Tour in 2022, and her first full arena tour since 2018.