Lady Gaga Brings a New Interpretation of ‘Abracadabra’ to the 2026 Grammys Stage

Lady Gaga is still on tour after the 2025 release of her latest album Mayhem, but that’s not stopping her from bringing the Mayhem Ball to the Grammys. The 14-time Grammy winner is also up for seven additional awards, and she has some stiff competition this year.

Standing in the middle of a circle of keyboards, Gaga appeared in a cage-like headdress and a feathered coat. She took “Abracadabra” to its limits, with an interesting groove remixed with guitar and drums. The camera work, meanwhile, turned her performance into something that almost defies description. With jerky movements and haunted vocals combined with smooth, drone-like camera transitions, Lady Gaga gave a performance that was more art piece than Grammys appearance.

The audience wasn’t addressed at all, and the camera angles created an isolated feeling. Watching on TV, it’s just us and Gaga in a dark room together. When the lights came up, Chappell Roan looked appropriately astonished. Meanwhile, Gaga held her frozen pose over the keyboard synths, staring directly into the camera.

Lady Gaga To Continue Mayhem Tour Into Spring Following Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga is a Grammy Awards regular, with 14 awards under her belt so far. With the release of Mayhem in 2025, she’s nominated for six more this year. The album is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. Meanwhile, her 2024 soundtrack album Harlequin is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, bringing her total nominations to seven.

“Abracadabra” is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Dance Pop Recording, and Song of the Year. Finally, “Disease” is up for Best Pop Solo Performance. The competition is tough for Album of the Year, as Lady Gaga goes up against fellow superstars like Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and Kendrick Lamar.

No matter how the awards fall, Lady Gaga will continue on her Mayhem Tour well into Spring 2026. The tour itself is highly theatrical and intricate, as a Gaga show usually is. But Mayhem itself benefits from a heavily stylized production. The tour kicks off another U.S. leg on February 14 in Glendale, Arizona, before concluding on April 13 in New York City.

Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images