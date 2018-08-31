Lady Gaga Is Promoting ‘A Star Is Born’ by Looking Incredible

So, lately…Lady Gaga has been looking amazing. Like, sis has been channeling new-money European heiress glam.

photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images

photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

The occasion for these amazing lewks? Gaga and Bradley Cooper are promoting the remake of A Star is Born, which is already getting Oscar buzz. The actors premiered the movie at the Venice Film Festival on Friday, followed by a press conference.

Written and directed by Cooper, the film will be the first time he sings on screen and the first big-screen role for Gaga.

“He really wanted to see me with nothing,” Gaga said during the press conference about the bond she built with Cooper over the course of filming the project.

“I walked down the stairs from my house for the screen test and Bradley had a make-up wipe and wiped my face with it… For someone who doesn’t feel safe all the time, he made me feel so free. At the same time, he’s so laser-focused while he’s working. I got to live my dream. There could be 100 people in the room and 99 don’t believe in you, just one—and it was him.”

Initially, when it was announced that there would be a fourth remake of A Star is Born with Gaga and Cooper, there was, understandably, a lot of skepticism. While the 20th century saw three versions of the timeless love story, the most iconic one was in 1976, starring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

A bonafide superstar at the time, Streisand played a young singer named Esther Hoffman who falls deeply in love with an alcoholic mega–rock star, John Norman Howard (Kristofferson). Howard propels Hoffman to fame after seeing her perform in a small club, creating a snowball effect of fame, jealousy, fear, and all-around juicy drama. The romance was timeless and bohemian and wild —but also showed the complexity of fame and the trappings of success.

The 2018 storyline is very similar (alcoholism, love, dependency, music) but will somehow have to replicate the amazing non-cheesy, rock and roll–sexy chemistry Streisand and Kristofferson had. Needless to say, Gaga and Copper have a lot to live up to.

But with a “thumbs up” approval from (the iconiqué) Barbra Streisand, as reported by the Associated Press, and critical acclaim the on-screen lovebirds should be fine. If not, at least Gaga can say she had one of the most fashionable press runs in a while!

A Star Is Born is set to premiere nationwide on October 5.