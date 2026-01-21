Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour 2026: How to Get Tickets

Lady Gaga‘s Mayhem Ball is currently wrapping up its 2026 Japan leg, and headed back stateside soon. The pop diva announced an extended US leg of the Mayhem Ball Tour for winter/spring 2026 back in September, and they’re right around the corner.
The 2026 North America leg of Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball Tour gets rolling February 14 in Glendale, Arizona, before making a slew of two-night stops in major U.S. and Canadian markets. The last stop (for now) is April 9 and 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The tour is in support of the singer’s newest album, Mayhem, and Gaga is pulling out all the stops with a production that is reportedly not to be missed by fans of campy pop extravagance.
Tickets to the Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball Tour 2026 are on sale now at Ticketmaster. You can also get tickets (even to sold-out shows!!!) on StubHub. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball TOur 2026 North America Dates
02-14 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
02-15 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
02-18 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
02-19 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
02-28 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
03-01 Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
03-04 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
03-06 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
03-08 Austin, TX – Moody Center
03-09 Austin, TX – Moody Center
03-13 Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
03-19 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
03-20 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
03-23 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
03-24 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
03-29 Boston, MA – TD Garden
03-30 Boston, MA – TD Garden
04-02 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
04-03 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
04-09 Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
04-10 Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena