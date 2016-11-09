Lady Gaga Protested Outside Trump Tower Early This Morning

Never one to go quietly into the night, New York native and staunch member of Camp Clinton Lady Gaga turned her election anger into protest in the early hours of this morning.



The singer songwriter shared a photograph of herself outside Trump’s notorious midtown Manhattan stronghold after attending Hillary Clinton’s election party. She’s pictured holding a sign which reads “Love trumps hate,” and earlier wrote a similar message to accompany a photograph of herself with prominent Black Lives Matter activist Deray McKesson.

See her tweets below, and read more reactions from the music world here​.