Lady Gaga Tweets Her Support to Kanye West Following His Hospitalisation 

Lady Gaga has shared her support for Kanye West following his recent hospitalisation after he cancelled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour in the US.

Having spoken openly about her own experiences with mental illness, specifically depression, Lady Gaga is no stranger to the stigma that sufferers can face. And while it is not known exactly what Kanye is dealing with (some reports have suggested that he has been taken in due to “extreme sleep deprivation”), Gaga has come out in full support of him.

Videos by VICE

She wrote “It’s not funny to joke about anyone’s possible or not possible mental illness, this is a sensitive time for many. Let’s be kind & loving.” Though she also recognised their differences, Gaga tweeted directly at Kanye to tell him “I see in you bravery & courage to stop this tour & take care of YOU. You are a GREAT artist.”

We concur. See Gaga’s tweets in full below:



(Image via YouTube)