Lady Gaga Will Headline The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga will headline the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, US Weekly​ reports.

According to the report, Lady Gaga has “officially signed on” to perform at the game which takes places Feb 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Last month, Adele said publicly that she’d declined an offer to play the halftime show.

Gaga has long been rumored to perform a headlining spot at the event and earlier this year performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl in what can now be seen as a warm up.

Gaga’s upcoming record Joanne is due Nov 21.​

