Lady Gaga’s Carpool Karaoke Raises Many, Many Questions

​Lady Gaga may have only passed her driving test recently, but she is one of the best vocalists in pop and has several good hats, so that’s probably license enough for her to get behind the wheel and drive you to work, right? Right. Now, a lot goes down in the 15 minutes that comprise this episode of Carpool Karaoke so I’m going to break it down the facts for you.

Fact: Lady Gaga owns 400 items of Michael Jackson’s clothing and keeps them in a temperature controlled room.​

Fact: O-Town are the greatest boyband of the 00s (however, the best O-Town song is actually “All Or Nothing” not “Liquid Dreams”, but I’ll let that slide).

Fact: You will witness James Corden wearing a dress made of packet ham. Even though you have this information in advance, you will not be even remotely prepared.

But the video also raises many questions, such as: does Gaga know who Benedict Cumberbatch is? Because it definitely seemed like she struggled to comprehend what noises she was making while pronouncing his name. Also, can she really write a song in 10 minutes? And why hasn’t James Corden figured out how to get to work by himself yet?​

Watch below and find out.