Lady Lamb’s New Single “Deep Love” Finds Beauty in a Bad Day

It’s been four years since Aly Spaltro released her last album as Lady Lamb in the excellent After. That LP showcased the New York artist’s resonant folk-rock songwriting that found catharsis in in the most mundane things, like on highlight “Milk Duds” where a box of chocolate served as a revelation about love. With her latest LP Even in the Tremor, which is out April 5 via Ba Da Bing Records, Spaltro ramps up the emotional intimacy even more.

Take single “Deep Love,” which is exclusively streaming above. The songs follows the already-shared title track and features Spalto finding joy in smaller moments, even when it’s hard. Though she croons dejectedly, “I’m not convinced that we should exist at all” she ends up feeling “overgrown with that / deep deep love” when she finds an old photo of her mother that looks her sister. It’s a beautiful sentiment that in the track takes place over the routine of combing your partner’s hair or noticing an unguarded moment between two strangers. As Spaltro’s commanding voice hits the chorus, it’s goosebumps-inducing call for goodness and tenderness.

In a statement, Spaltro explained the track further, “I fell into a pretty cynical mindset on my way home to Queens, imagining the city abandoned and overgrown with weeds. When I got off the train I witnessed a tender moment between my neighbors and it was instantly disarming. It was the reminder I needed that what redeems our messy, collective project of living is love.” She continues, “By the time I picked up my guitar and began improvising lyrics, something had been unlocked. The song seemed to be writing itself, mending my initial feeling of hopelessness.By the time I got to the chorus refrain I was crying and that’s when I knew “Deep Love” encapsulated what I’d been wanting to say with this record.”

Pre-order Even in the Tremor here.