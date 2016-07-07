The New Lady Leshurr Video Is Fire Emojis, Even If Wiley Doesn’t Turn Up

It’s been five years since Birmingham MC Lady Leshurr burst onto the scene with a Guardian profile proclaiming her the UK’s answer to Nicki Minaj, and since then she’s seen a slow burning kind of success. The third of her “Queen’s Speech” freestyles only went viral in 2015, despite regular main stage festival slots and critical love-ins.

But finally she’s hitting the peaks, and the video for her latest track “Where Are You Now?”—the first cut from long-awaited debut album Queen of the Scene—sees her shade all the wasteman and has-beens that have littered her journey so far, whilst sat astride a throne in a black polystyrene crown. It also features the king himself, Wiley, but—in the least surprising surprise since the boat sank at the end of Titanic—he doesn’t actually appear in the video.

Watch below: