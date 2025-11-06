Lake Tahoe Billionaires Might Be Drinking Poop Water

Incline Village, an area of Lake Tahoe filled with extremely conservative billionaires, is drowning in poop.

As reported by SFGate, the village has a plumbing problem. The Incline Village General Improvement District, or IVGID from here on out, sent out a notice on November 3 warning residents that an “event that resulted in loss of pressure in the distribution system” could have allowed contaminants, including fecal matter and disease-causing organisms, into the local water supply. In plain English: billionaires might have bacteria in their bathwater.

If septic issues plaguing sanctuaries for the megarich sounds familiar, it’s because this past summer, an island of billionaires in Miami got some of their Republican politician friends to force a nearby municipality to metaphorically (and somewhat literally) swallow their shit.

Incline Village residents in the affected area were told to boil their water for at least three minutes before using it for drinking, cooking, or even brushing their teeth. I imagine sales of Saratoga Springs water are going to spike in the coming weeks. The advisory warns that untreated water could carry parasites, viruses, and bacteria that cause nausea, diarrhea, and a range of other symptoms.

While the IVGID’s notice sounds alarming, officials stressed that the warning is precautionary. There’s no confirmation yet that fecal contamination actually made its way into the system. Water testing is underway, and results are expected by today, November 6, when the district hopes to return to normal operations.

Incline Village (sometimes called “Income Village,” according to SFGate) is home to a cornucopia of the obscenely wealthy, from ominous corporate overlords like Oracle’s Larry Ellison, to folks I didn’t realize were billionaires, but yeah, I guess it makes sense, like Mike Love of the Beach Boys.