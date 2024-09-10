Peru Seizes Box of Endangered Frogs Used as ‘The Viagra of the Incas’

There’s a whole lot of people out there whose dicks are going to remain limp for the foreseeable future. Peruvian authorities seized a shipment of 390 endangered Lake Titicaca frogs, which are used in traditional medicine as an ingredient to enhance sex drive.

After you’ve taken a second to get your giggles out about “Lake Titicaca,” perhaps the funniest lake in the world whose name does not come up enough in normal conversation, understand that the Peruvian authorities are doing this because the Lake Titicaca frog is being threatened by illegal trafficking, pollution, and climate change. Your sad little romantic situation does not take priority over the life of a frog.

These particular frogs were found in a cardboard box inside of a truck en route to Lima. The Lake Titicaca frog is one of the world’s largest aquatic frogs. Sadly, due to the variety of factors mentioned above, its population has declined by 80% over the past 15 years. Wildlife trafficking is a serious crime in Peru, with penalties upwards of $14,500 fines.

For clarity, we presented the number in USD. For further clarity as to how severe that penalty is, in USD the median salary in Peru is between $500 and $800 a month. For most people, a fine of $14,500 basically financially ruins you life. That’s a mighty big risk to take to revive someone’s morose penis.