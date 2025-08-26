Lakers Star Luka Doncic Pulls Off Overwatch 2 Season 18 Collaboration

Whenever gaming and sports can be mashed together, it makes me very happy. So, seeing Luka Doncic in ads for Overwatch 2 is awesome. Especially considering that he’s legit.

It’s not enough to be an all-world NBA player or play for the most storied franchise in the NBA, he’s also reached Overwatch‘s top 500 at one point. So, let’s see what else Season 18 has cooking.

Overwatch 2 handing out Luka rewards

Cowboys never die 😤🔥



Think you’re a sharpshooter like Luka Dončić? Earn exclusive Luka rewards and try out his custom Stadium builds when you hop into Season 18 TOMORROW 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/i9oUT6NcJo — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 25, 2025

First off, “Cowboys never die”. Eagles fan here. That’s way too easy. Stadium mode is fairly new to Overwatch 2, where two teams of five compete in a seven-game series. So, the Luka touch is pretty cool considering how NBA Playoff series work.

But there’s more to the beginning of Season 18 than teaming up with the 26-year-old All-Star Nico Harrison, who decided to hand over to the Lakers. Let’s see some of what Blizzard was cooking up.

Overwatch 2 Season 18: Stadium Quick Play

Season 18: Stadium Quick Play reshapes the current with a PvP refresh, a massive Stadium overhaul, and the debut of our newest Support hero—the rebellious aquatic, Wuyang. Master the rhythm with a flow-powered kit, dive into the updated Stadium with new heroes and Payload Race mode plus climb the ranks after our PvP System Refresh resets the competitive playing field. Whether you’re drafting comps, experimenting with Perks, or flexing your skills in third person Lúcio Ball, it’s time to make a splash.

General Updates

Hero Progression Updates

Hero Progression 2.0 rebuilds the system from the ground up with faster leveling, smoother UI, and a permanent prestige system built to flex your grind. Earn animated Ascended borders at milestone levels, unlock Loot Boxes at key breakpoints, and track long-term growth with every Hero. If you’ve been putting in the hours, this is the system that finally shows it off.

Hero Level represents how much time you’ve spent playing each hero. Level up your heroes by completing games in any game mode.

Progression Level represents how much you play overall. Every time you level up a hero, your Progression Level also goes up.

Your hero and account level badges are automatically prestiged after reaching certain levels.

Level up your heroes to earn Ascended borders, which displays in most areas during the course of a match. Opponents will not be able to see your Ascended prestige until after the match begins.

As you level up, kickstart your cosmetic collection for your favorite heroes by earning Highlight Intros, Emotes, Victory Poses, Player Icons, Credits, and more.

Additionally, unlock evolving Name Cards and Player Titles to show off your high level heroes!

Progression accolades can be hidden in Streamer Mode settings.

I’ve recently re-downloaded Overwatch 2 to get back into the game after being told it has significantly improved since its early days, so I’ll be locked into this season. Maybe I might even get to request the fade from Luka himself.