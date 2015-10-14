Lamar Odom Remains in Critical Condition

Former Los Angeles Laker and 2011 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lamar Odom was rushed to a local hospital yesterday after he was found unresponsive in his room at the Love Ranch, a legal brothel in Nevada. According to Dennis Hof, owner of the Love Ranch, Odom was taking “a lot” of what Hof described as “herbal Viagra” while he was there, but no other drugs were found in his room.

Odom had been at the Love Ranch since Saturday, and was unconscious in his room when employees found himaround 3:30 PM local time on Tuesday.

“We called 911, and the 911 told my staff what to do: turn him over on his left side,” Hof said. “There was this terrible foaming stuff coming out of him. He was throwing up, a little bit of blood.”

After receiving initial treatment at Desert View Hospital, Odom was transferred to a Los Vegas hospital. The original plan was to airlift him to Sunrise Hospital, 60 miles away, but the 6’10” Odom was too tall for the helicopter and was taken by ambulance instead. He remains in critical condition and, according to TMZ, he is in a coma and experiencing heart failure. Odom was also reportedly “having serious problems with his kidneys and lungs as well.”

According to employees at the Love Ranch, Odom was “somber” on Sunday, but otherwise in “good spirits” and just wanted to get away and have some fun. Another TMZ report claims that Odom, at some point during his stay, got word of events in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, involving his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, that bothered him and that he “remained upset until he was found unconscious.”

Odom’s life has been dogged by tragedy. His mother died when he was 12 years old and his father was a heroin addict. He also lost his six-month-old son Jayden to sudden infant death syndrome in 2006. This summer, two of Odom’s friends died from drug overdoses.

Odom, who last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2013, is 35 years old.