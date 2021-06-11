Lamb Dibi (Senegalese Grilled Lamb) Recipe

Serves 2-4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes, plus overnight marinating
INGREDIENTS
for the lamb and onions:
1 pound|450 grams boneless Halal lamb shoulder, trimmed and cut into 3 to 4-inch pieces
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon chili flakes
1 lemon
2 medium yellow onions, sliced into ½-inch thick pieces (about 12 ounces|340 grams)
1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
for the mustard sauce:
¼ cup|60 grams Dijon mustard
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons whole grain mustard
1 ½ tablespoons red wine vinegar
¼ teaspoon chili flakes
1 lemon, juiced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
to serve:
1 baguette, sliced
cooked collard greens, optional
cooked white rice, optional
DIRECTIONS
- Marinate the lamb and onions: Season the lamb all over with salt and pepper in a large baking dish. Add half each of the oil, Dijon, garlic, vinegar, and chili flakes. Squeeze over half of the lemon and toss everything to combine.
- In a medium baking dish, toss the onions with the remaining ingredients, plus the whole grain mustard, salt, and pepper. Cover both the lamb and onions and refrigerate overnight.
- Make the mustard sauce: In a small blender, purée the Dijon, olive oil, whole grain mustard, vinegar, chili flakes, salt, and the lemon juice until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Grill the lamb and onions: Light a grill. Grill the lamb until charred on the outside and cooked to your liking. If grilling inside, you may need to finish the lamb in a 400°F oven.
- Grill the onions until soft and lightly charred, 7 to 8 minutes. Transfer the lamb to a cutting board to rest for 10 minutes, then thinly slice.
- Serve with the mustard sauce and baguette, plus the collard greens and rice, if using.
