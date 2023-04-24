3 Arrests After Lamb and £10,000 Worth of Cocaine and Heroin Found in Car

Three people have been arrested after a lamb, £10,000 worth of cocaine and heroin, and a bag of chips, were found in a car in Glasgow.

Police Scotland found the animal and the narcotics after stopping the vehicle on Saturday evening as it travelled northbound on the M74 motorway.

Heroin with an estimated value of £7,000 and cocaine worth £3,000 was discovered by officers, as well as the lamb – whose identity is unknown at this time.

The lamb has been taken in by a local farmer and enquiries are continuing to establish how the lamb ended up in the car. #PDBilly was instrumental in finding the drugs in this car. @psosdogs pic.twitter.com/smPBQTbylw — Road Policing Scotland (@PSOSRoads) April 23, 2023

A tweet by Police Scotland noted the lamb has been taken in by a local farmer and “enquiries are continuing to establish how [it] ended up in the car” and added that a police dog named Billy was “instrumental” in finding the class A drugs.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland spokesperson said in a statement: “Around 18:10 BST on Saturday, 22 April, 2023, officers stopped a car on the M74 northbound carriageway, near junction 3.

“The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and a search of the car was carried out with assistance from the dog unit. PD [Police Dog] Billy entered the car and indicated drugs were present.

“Two men, aged 52 and 53 and one woman, aged 38, were arrested and charged with drugs offences. They have been reported to the procurator fiscal.”