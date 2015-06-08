Listen to a Track Off Lamb Of God’s First Album in Three Years

Randy Blythe is pretty sweet—he’s a man of many talents. In addition to being the vocalist of everyone’s favorite groovy, crushing metal band, Lamb of God, Blythe takes insane photos of all your favorite bands and pretty much anything he can find. His band Lamb Of God is about to release their first new record since the 2010 manslaughter case, entitled VII: Strum Und Drang. The Richmond bruisers just dropped a brand new track, “512,” that features all the best parts of the band you’ve grown to love: a suspense-driving intro section, some very spooky spoken word by Blythe, and of course, some insane as fuck shredding from guitarists Mark Morton and Willie Adler.

Check out the burner below, and read our interview with Randy right here.