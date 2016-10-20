Lamb of God Clean Up Their Act on New Song, “The Duke”

Lamb of God announced a brand-new EP, The Duke, yesterday, and have wasted no time in giving fans a sneaky little taste of what they can expect from the Richmond metal institution. The EP itself was inspired by Wayne Ford, a loyal fan who’d passed away from cancer, and going on the title rack they just released, it’s going to be quite a moody, gloomy affair.

The predominantly clean vocals on “The Duke” come as another shock—we’ll let you form your own opinions on that front, but it’s definitely…. an interesting progression. Randall Blythe’s never struck us as much of a crooner, but, well, here we are.

The Duke EP is expected to drop on November 18, with preorders​ now live. For now, listen to the track below, and get excited (or apprehensive) about what else LOG is hiding up their denim-sheathed sleeves!