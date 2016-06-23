Lamb Shank Sausage Skewers with Ember-Roasted Spring Onions Recipe

“Once you cook the shanks, they’re good for at least a week or two. They have a lot of flavor and a lot of gelatin.”

Servings: 4

Prep time: 24 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the lamb shank:

2 lamb shanks

1 head garlic

1 onion, cut into quarters

for the sausage:

1 pound ground lamb shoulder (or 70 percent lean, 30 percent fat grind)

garlic paste (about 5 cloves worth)

1 cup chopped mint

1 cup chopped chervil

1/4 cup chopped oregano

1/4 cup amontillado sherry

3/4 cup lamb drippings from lamb shank braise

2 tablespoons ground green Szechuan peppercorns (available at Asian grocery stores and markets)

1 tablespoon chili

for the onions:

1 bunch spring onions

salt, to taste

lime juice or vinegar, to taste

Directions

1. The day before, brown salted lamb shanks in a pot with a little oil. Add the head of garlic and 1 quartered onion. Cover with water and simmer for 2 hours or until falling from the bone. Remove bones while still warm, strain, and chill meat over night in its cooking liquid.

2. The next day, finely chop shank meat. If properly braised, your stock should be very gelatinous. In a large bowl, mix with all sausage ingredients well with your hands. Roll into corndog shapes and stick them with skewers.

3. Bury bulb ends of spring onions into hot embers. when the outer layer is burnt, remove them from the fire and let them rest. Peel away the burnt layer and sprinkle with salt and a splash of lime juice or vinegar.

4. Cook sausages over fire until browned and fully cooked. Serve with the spring onions.

