The Best Phone Charging Desk Lamps (So Your Cell Remains Immortal)

God forbid your phone dies—you don’t need to be asleep to experience that modern-day nightmare. Whether we’re finding our way… well, anywhere via Google Maps or dozing off to our favorite podcasts, we need our trusty little devices at the ready and on-hand 24/7—and there are few things worse than having the panicked, real-time discovery that you’re down to 1% battery.

Part of keeping our phones tethered to our bodies like a technologically advanced appendage means that plugging in our phone before it gets into the red zone should be a daily habit. That being said, it doesn’t always happen. With all of our other tech (or our roommates) hogging the outlets, sometimes it’s impossible to find a place to charge up. One incognito way to solve the problem: phone-charging desk lamps. Whether you want to juice up while you’re laser focused at your nine-to-five WFH desk or just need a charging option close by after you’ve tucked into bed for the night, there’s a surprising abundance of desk lamp-charger hybrids that are designed to quell your phone-charging anxieties (and they look good, too). There really is a light at the end of the tunnel!

AFROG Multi-Functional LED Desk Lamp

Get things shining bright with this ultra sleek LED lamp that offers five lighting modes and seven levels of brightness, which equals 35 different brightness variations you can play around with. It provides a USB charging port along with a wireless charging base. The 40-minute auto timer night light is also great for those too lazy to turn off the lights (and will save your electricity bill!). It has a 4.3-star average rating and over 17,000 reviews on Amazon, with one buyer saying they purchased five. Damn!

Dreamholder Table Lamp

These modern lamps designed for displaying on dual nightstands give us old money vibes with their linen lamp shades, and they would definitely be found in a study room at Yale. Charge up on three USB charging ports and an outlet with enough power to even charge your laptop. There are also two phone slots to hold your devices while charging.

Ezvalo Music Bedside Lamp

It may be tiny, but this touch-powered dimmable lamp has four levels of brightness, wireless phone charging, and the ability to blast tunes via Bluetooth. The intricate design also makes it not even look like a desk lamp if you are looking for something a bit *incognito*.

Blonbar Qi LED Lamp

Being a square isn’t exactly a compliment, but it is when you’re this desk lamp. This lamp emits soft light, so it’s easy on the eyes for when you finally decide to read all those books you’ve been hoarding. It has three brightness levels to choose from that can be adjusted via touch control, and to charge your precious phone just place it on top of the lamp’s base.

Vicsoon Desk Lamp

What sold us on this desk lamp is that it has a pen holder. Woo! We appreciate anything that inspires us to actually write something instead of typing it. Besides radiating old school energy, it has a wireless charging pad, three lighting options (cool white, soft white, and light white), and adjustable brightness.

We already feel our phones coming back to life.

