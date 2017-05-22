Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd Are Loved Up in Their “Lust For Life” Video

Last month we got the title track from Lana Del Rey’s upcoming album, Lust For Life (still no release date), which also happens to feature your favorite Lothario, The Weeknd. The track is vintage Lana, all simpering vocals set against a booming, fatalistic instrumental, and The Weeknd actually fits in surprisingly well to her highly specific mold.

Today the pair have dropped a video which sees Lana run away from a 60s style TV set—where she’s doing some especially Lana Being Lana choreography—compelled as she is to dash off and meet The Weeknd on top of the ‘H’ of the Hollywood sign. They canoodle their way through most of the clip, and though their music couldn’t be more different, there’s a nihilism about both artists which means that they’re actually kind of kindred spirits, and the chemistry is palpable. Who knew that Lana x The Weeknd would be one of 2017’s most interesting pop collabs? We live in strange times.

