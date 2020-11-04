Lana del Rey Has Recorded a Cover of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Somewhere, there’s a gay Liverpool FC fan with a lamp and two wishes left: Lana del Rey has recorded a haunting a capella cover of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” – the club’s anthem (which is also sung by fans of Celtic FC and a number of different teams around the globe).

The cover will be used in a forthcoming documentary about Liverpool FC; as yet, no other details about the film have been released. It seems like an unusual pairing, but Lana has previously visited Anfield for a Tottenham game, back in 2013, when she announced she was a fan of both Liverpool and Celtic.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com at the time, she said: “I was introduced to Liverpool FC by my manager, Ben, whose mood is dependent on the Liverpool results. I love watching Luis Suarez play… The people in Liverpool are so friendly and the stadium’s really impressive.”

The song was originally written by iconic song-writing duo Rodgers and Hammerstein in the 1940s, for Broadway musical Carousel. While there is some debate about whether Celtic or Liverpool have a greater claim to the anthem, it’s generally accepted that it was first sung in Merseyside.

According to Graham Ruthven, writing in VICE, the song achieved a new significance following the Hillsborough disaster of 1989, in which 96 football fans were tragically killed.

He wrote: “You’ll Never Walk Alone’s most heartfelt performance came just months after the Hillsborough disaster, with 90,000 Liverpool and Everton fans singing the anthem in unison at the 1989 FA Cup final. The song took on added significance in light of the tragedy, providing a source of comfort for a city in mourning.”

The new Lana del Rey cover certainly captures something of this mournful yet resilient atmosphere.

In other Lana del Rey news, today she called a fan a “hoe” in an angry tweet, for suggesting she voted for Trump. Her new album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, will either be released on the 10th of December, 2020 or the 7th of January, 2021.