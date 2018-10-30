Here’s Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff Debuting New Song “How to Disappear”

Lana Del Rey’s fifth studio album is due out early next year. I’ve checked again and, yes, it’s definitely called Norman Fucking Rockwell—some things in this world still make sense. “Mariners Apartment Complex” and “Venice Bitch,” the first two singles from the record, are already out in the world, draped over chaise longues, sipping on a Vieux Carrés, feeling wistful. Now we’ve got a third song. This one’s called “How to Disappear.” Del Rey debuted it alongside Norman Fucking Rockwell producer Jack Antonoff at an Apple event at the BAM Harvey Theater in Brooklyn earlier today, and you can watch a mercifully high-quality video of her performance at the top of the page.

Is it a gorgeous, plaintive ballad? You fuckin’ bet it is.

