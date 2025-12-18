Lana Del Rey Sets Record as ‘Born To Die’ Continues Long-Held Chart Residency

Lana Del Rey made her major-label debut in 2012 with Born To Die, drawing critical skepticism but taking teen girls on Tumblr by storm. At first blush, critics found her persona insufferable and her airy vocals phony and exaggerated. More than a decade later, opinions have changed as Del Rey continued to evolve and put out new music.

That Born To Die is still charting 13 years later is probably the biggest indicator of Del Rey’s success. But as a debut, it wasn’t taken seriously. Del Rey’s work has been continuously misread, shrouding her in misconceptions and false narratives. In recent years, she’s done a few magazine profiles that paint her in a more authentic light. One from Harper’s Bazaar in 2023 comes to mind. There, the author visited Del Rey at home, which is small and unassuming, with a broken porch step and faded lawn furniture.

Videos by VICE

All this being said, Born To Die has proven itself ten times over by setting a Billboard 200 chart record. As of December 2025, the album has been on the chart for 618 weeks. It peaked at No. 2 in February 2012. But it has since spent a massive amount of time on the chart. 618 weeks is roughly 142 months, which is just shy of 12 years. For almost its entire existence, Born To Die has been somewhere on the Billboard 200 chart.

Lana Del Rey Has Made A Name For Herself as America’s Coquette Waffle House Dream girl

Play video

This chart achievement makes Born To Die the longest charting album by a female artist in the history of the Billboard 200. In 2012, it quickly became the fifth-best-selling album of the year, an impressive feat for a debut.

Although at the time Lana Del Rey’s image was in question, her all-American dream girl vibes quickly took over her fans. Critics were busy debating whether she was being authentic or simply using marketing tactics to gain fans in the indie music scene. Meanwhile, her early followers were eating it all up online.

Flower crowns became all the rage on Tumblr after the “Born To Die” music video came out. The “cute coquette dreamy daddy issues” aesthetic didn’t so much emerge as it burst forth from the grave where Lolita (1997) buried it. Lana Del Rey made this happen, essentially. Not single-handedly, of course. But her music and image lit the spark that was then tended by The Neighborhood, Melanie Martinez, Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 album AM, and any subsequent indie-pop artist with “princess” in their stage name.

Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images