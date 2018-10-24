Lana Del Rey Opens Up About Her Stalker Who Brought Knife to Show

Lana Del Rey is now sharing more with fans about a convicted stalker that came to one of her Florida shows last February with a knife.

“If you bring weapons to the show with plans to use them and ur posting about it -the police will probably know about it before I do like they did in Orlando,” she wrote on Twitter in a now deleted post. “I’m just saying bringing weapons into the mix is on another level,” Rey said to another commenter.

Videos by VICE

Last Wednesday, Michael Shawn Hunt, 43, was sentenced to one year in prison after agreeing to a plea deal in which he pleaded no contest to a stalking charge. After posting a series of cryptic messages about Del Rey on his Facebook account, Hunt took an $100 Uber ride to from Tampa to Orlando to see the singer at one of her shows, according to the Orlando Sentinel.



The news outlet notes that before making the trip, Hunt posted on Facebook, “Lana I can’t wait to be back in your arms in a few days, baby I hear you singing, I miss you baby,” in addition to, “Lana and I will be together, I will likely be going on the rest of her tour with her.”



As reported by WESH 2 News, Hunt has 13 arrests and 61 felony convictions in Hillsborough County, Florida . The Florida Department of Corrections shows he served five separate sentences in state prisons between 1991 and 2014, for 33 separate offenses, of forgery, burglary, grand theft, fleeing and eluding, and drug charges.

Watch: Unfollow Me: The Story of Alice Ruggles

“Clearly, he intended to be with Lana Del Rey against her consent and clearly the reason why he would do this would be to either inflict bodily harm or terrorize her,” prosecutor Kelly Hicks told the judge during Hunt’s initial appearance hearing.



Hunt, who chose to represent himself in court, claimed that he didn’t plan to “cause bodily harm” to the singer but just “wanted to see her.”

At the end of the state’s argument, the judge was convinced on Hunt’s possible danger to the community but concluded that there was no probable cause for the charge of attempted kidnapping. Additionally, Hunt will get credit for the 245 days he’s been in jail while awaiting the verdict, so his sentence is nearly complete.



According to the National Center for Victims of Crime, 7.5 million people are stalked in the United States every year. Fifteen percent of women who have experienced stalking victimization at some point during their lifetime felt very fearful or believed that they or someone close to them would be harmed or killed.

