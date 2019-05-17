Lana Del Rey’s Sublime Cover Is SoCal Perfection

Alert the LBC and the ghost of Lou Dog! Pop’s big-haired vixen, Lana del Rey, has pledged her allegiance to Bradley Nowell by covering Sublime’s “Doin’ Time.” Her version is so perfect it’s reasonable to think there’s a Sublime poster hanging somewhere in her Malibu home.

The cover, released on Friday, is available to stream anywhere you get your culturally appropriative ska punk. It will be also featured in an upcoming documentary that will track the history and legacy of the SoCal band, whose biggest hits, including, “What I Got,” “Bad Fish,” and “Santeria,” have inspired countless men in oversized cargo shorts to pick up an acoustic guitar during a bonfire at their buddy Cody’s pad.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t listen to at least one Sublime song. They epitomized the SoCal vibe and made a genre and sound totally their own,” Del Rey said in a statement. Whether that was said while smoking a spliff and walking into a 7-11 barefoot could not be confirmed.

The cover is actually really good. Give it a listen, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Follow Alex Zaragoza