Lance Bass of NSYNC Is Making a Movie About How Much People Loved NSYNC

Lance Bass, pseudo-astronaut and everybody’s second-favorite member of NSYNC, is developing a new film project, Variety reports—and it’s, uh, about a couple of women who really liked NSYNC, apparently.

The whole thing is based on the true story of Meredith Sandberg and Winter Byington, two NSYNC superfans who drove across the country to try and catch every single NSYNC show during the boy band’s 2001 US tour.

“It’s a really fun story about these girls that win a Winnebago on The Price Is Right and follow us on tour—which randomly happened,” Bass told Variety in a recent interview. He also has plans to potentially bring the story to Broadway after the movie drops, he said, which sounds about as likely as Tommy Wiseau’s Room musical, but whatever. Bass is producing the movie under his production banner, the aptly-named Lance Bass Productions, which also has a doc about sketchy-ass boy band mastermind Lou Pearlman premiering at SXSW in March.

According to a 2001 Washington Post article, the whole fan bus saga started after Sandberg and Byington, both in their early 20s at the time, hatched a, uh, pretty convoluted plan: They would somehow get onto The Price Is Right, then win an RV, and then live out of said RV for the entire summer while they followed NSYNC to all of their shows. Sure, why not?

It’s the kind of vaguely thought-out, wholly implausible scheme that countless stoned kids have joked about while watching gameshows at 3 AM, but somehow, the duo pulled it off. They actually went on The Price Is Right, they actually won a goddamn motorhome, and then they actually dropped out of college to follow NSYNC around the country like a couple of bubblegum Deadheads. They wound up seeing 38 of the 39 tour stops, missing just one because their RV got a flat.

Of course, NSYNC shows weren’t exactly like Dead shows. Each one was nearly identical, down to the fact that the performers wore basically the same outfits every night—”Sometimes they change shirts,” Sandberg told the Post—but, nonetheless, the fangirls’ story became a sensation. At one point, NSYNC themselves dropped by the bus for a visit. Now, nearly two decades later, one of those NSYNC members is turning their bizarre journey into a movie. What a world!

Take that as a lesson, all you stoned, footloose teenagers out there: Sometimes, your batshit dreams that have little-to-no chance of being realized actually pay off. It just might take 20 years and a failed space mission to get there.

