Photos of the Central African Republic Fractured by Civil War

Since 2013, a civil war has escalated in the Central African Republic between the Muslim rebels of Séléka and the Christian anti-balaka forces tenuously aligned with the government.
On February 14, 2016, Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Union for Central African Renewal was elected prime minister, though many doubt his ability to unify the fractured country. The gold mine in the city of Ndassima is a prime example of the difficulties that lie ahead: For the past three and a half years, Séléka soldiers have forced civilians to dig up the precious minerals, and then used the profits to fund their ongoing insurgency against the government.