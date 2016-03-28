Photos of the Central African Republic Fractured by Civil War

All photos by Christian Werner

Since 2013, a civil war has escalated in the Central African Republic between the Muslim rebels of Séléka and the Christian anti-balaka forces tenuously aligned with the government.

On February 14, 2016, Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Union for Central African Renewal was elected prime minister, though many doubt his ability to unify the fractured country. The gold mine in the city of Ndassima is a prime example of the difficulties that lie ahead: For the past three and a half years, Séléka soldiers have forced civilians to dig up the precious minerals, and then used the profits to fund their ongoing insurgency against the government.



Boda, Central African Republic—One of the biggest Muslim enclaves can be found in Boda. The central mosque in Boda is one of the few that lasted the conflict.

Gambo, Central African Republic—UN “peacekeeping” troops came to CAR 16 months ago. Since then it’s been impossible to calm down the population and bring peace. The Congolese UN troops are accused of killing and raping innocent civilians.

Bambari, Central African Republic—A young Christian was attacked by several people in a village near Bambari. Muslim Séléka rebels burned his village and killed a lot of its inhabitants as revenge. This man survived the attacks.

Bangui, Central African Republic—At the airport M’Poko in Bangui, planes land directly into a a huge camp of internally displaced people. The people fled there because they are nearer to the UN MINUSCA forces, which can protect them from attacks.