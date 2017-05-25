One Man’s Love of “Rave Music” Just Cost His Landlord Over $20,000 in Fines

The landlord of a building in Staffordshire, England has been ordered to pay nearly $20,800 (£16,000) in fines because his tenant “wouldn’t stop playing loud rave music,” reports British publication the Metro.

According to neighbors, the unidentified tenant repeatedly blasted his music for “up to 36 hours at a time,” notably tracks such as Stardust’s 1998 classic “Music Sounds Better with You,” and “American Dream” by Jakatta, a.k.a. Joey Negro.

Videos by VICE

“I warned the tenant, who said he does play music but not very loudly,” the landlord, Jason Duffield, told the Metro. Duffield, who lives on a separate property in Birmingham, said that he then received an abatement notice from the local council, who seized stereo equipment from the offending house.

The tenant has moved out, but left no forwarding address, thus, it seems, leaving Duffield to deal with the ramifications as the property owner. Convicted of five breaches of the Noise Abatement Notice, he must pay $12,950 (£10,000) in fines, plus $7,770 (£6,000) in fees to the council and another $220 (£170) in surcharges.

Duffield has since sold the property, but told the Metro, “I honestly can’t put into words how I feel about it. It’s made me sick with worry and I have no idea how I will pay the fine… I will fight it all the way but it’s just so much extra stress. To get blamed for something I have not done is completely crazy.”