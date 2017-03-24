Landon Donovan Stage Dives off a Food Truck and People Aren’t Really Ready

U.S. soccer legend Landon Donovan recently announced that he was re-retiring from soccer, and apparently that means he’s now ready to sacrifice his body for the game?

The U.S. plays Honduras in a World Cup Qualifier in San Jose Friday night. The night before, at a rally with the local chapter of USMNT supporters group American Outlaws, Donovan gave a speech from atop a food truck, ended it by saying, “Go fucking USA,” and then decided to launch himself off his makeshift stage like the bassist from Creed. The only problem was: the people below didn’t really seem like they were expecting it.

According to AO San Jose, Alexi Lalas and Rob Stone also jumped off, but it seems like maybe Landon was the first—because everyone below him seemed to react in a kind of ‘what the fuck?’ impulse. The hands came up, and they caught him, but people lurched back and appeared to drop their man. Here’s another couple of angles:

Didn’t quite catch it all, but Landon Donovan just jumped off of a food truck into a crowd. It didn’t exactly go perfectly #USMNT pic.twitter.com/jKZG2R7PDO

— Steven Streff (@streffsoccer) March 24, 2017

The last one kind of reminds me of that scene at the end of The Princess Bride when Buttercup jumps into Andre the Giant’s arms. Except Andre was ready for it. This isn’t a cliff jump in Cambodia, Landon.