LAPD Investigating Attempted Murder After Violent ComplexCon Brawl Leaves Rapper Bloodied

Things got extremely ugly during this year’s ComplexCon. Now, the LAPD is getting involved. Videos online are circulating of a fight taking place between Playboi Carti and his team versus Lucki and his team. Carti was shown far away from the chaos of the brawl. However, the Chicago-bred rapper was shown struck in the face and left with an ugly laceration on his neck. Additionally, various other victims were injured and stabbed in the massive brawl.

A video of Lucki in particular showed him extremely disoriented with blood shown on his neck. He attempted to get into the front seat of a Mercedes before being directed to the backseat and driving off. According to TMZ, there were four victims in total. Three of them are currently in stable condition, while one was able to transport themselves to the hospital.

Videos by VICE

The LAPD is on the case to investigate the brawl as an attempted murder. But currently, there are no arrests, and it’s not known how many suspects were involved in the massive brawl.

All of this stems from an alleged beef between the two rappers. Carti isn’t on the record about his feelings on the matter. But the Freewave 3 artist has been vocal about never having bad blood towards the Atlanta star.

A Dive into The Alleged Feud Between Lucki and Playboi Carti

In an interview with Kids Take Over, he said that he could “never” beef with Playboi Carti due to their past history. “I got like a soft spot for Carti. He the first person I know that I’ve seen in person myself… make his own world for himself. I seen him make it when we was kids,” Lucki explained.

Additionally, screenshots surfaced of him supporting Playboi Carti when he was released “BACKR00MS” with Travis Scott. “I’m YVL… this back room s**t brazy,” he told Carti. “My twin comin normal… You made me buy a Lamb truck after the different day video. Now I need what ever tf super truck that was in this one.”

Ken Carson headlined the Saturday, October 3rd show for ComplexCon, which Playboi Carti came out and supported. It’s unclear if Carti will still perform his headlining set slated to take place on Sunday, October 4th. ComplexCon is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the festival, focused on the intersection of music, fashion, and pop culture and bridging the internet with real-life moments.

(Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)