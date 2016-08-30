UPDATE: Chris Brown Posts $250,000 Bail After Being Arrested on Suspicion of Assault with a Deadly Weapon



Screenshot via Chris Brown on Instagram

The Los Angeles Police Department obtained a warrant to search the Tarzana home of Chris Brown on Tuesday afternoon. LAPD officials said that officers were responding to a woman’s call for help after she claimed Brown threatened her with a gun.

Videos by VICE

The Los Angeles Times quotes LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado saying the call came in around 3 AM PST from Brown’s residence in the 5000 block of Corbin Avenue. Officers obtained a warrant shortly after 1 PM PST and began searching the singer’s home for a possible weapon.

According to the Times, “The woman said Brown[…] pointed a gun at her during a violent rage before she ran outside to call police, according to police sources who were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.”

Brown took to social media to respond, posting three videos to Instagram in which he referred to the incident as “bullshit.”

“I’m innocent, fuck everybody,” he says in the first video.

“Good luck,” he says in another. “When you get the warrant or whatever you need to do, you’re going to walk right up in here and you’re going to see nothing, you idiots. I’m tired of dealing with y’all.”

“When I call the police for stalker people that are endangering my life,” he adds later, “they don’t come until the next day. Then somebody make a fucked up allegation about me, and oh yeah the whole fucking SWAT team.”

“I don’t give a fuck,” he says finally. “[But] what I do care about is y’all defacing my name as a person and my character and integrity.”

Brown was on probation for six years after assaulting Rihanna at a pre-Grammys party. During his probation, he received a felony assault charge, a misdemeanour hit and run charge, and was dismissed from rehab. He eventually served time in jail from March until June of 2014.

Noisey reached out to Brown’s representatives for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new details emerge.

UPDATE 9:12 PM: The Associated Press are reporting that Brown has been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Separately, the Los Angeles Times are reporting that the woman Brown is alleged to have threatened is Baylee Curran. She told the Times that Brown “pointed a gun at her face” after she’d admired a diamond cross necklace that Brown was showing to a group of people. “I don’t know if it was Chris’ friend or how he was related, but that’s when he told me to back away from the diamond necklace and started cussing me out and calling me names,” she told the Times. “That’s when Chris pulled his gun and told me to ‘Get out.’ He said ‘I’m sick of you girls, get the F out!’”

UPDATE 9:50 AM, 8/31: Brown has been released from jail after posting $250,000 bail, according to ABC News. His lawyer, Mark Geragos, tweeted after the release, saying: “The allegations against him are demonstrably false.”

Follow Noisey on Twitter.