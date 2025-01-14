Larian Did the Most Larian Thing Possible To Celebrate a ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Milestone

Withers says it best: “Fate spins along as it should.” Leave it to Larian to know how to properly celebrate Baldur’s Gate 3 players downloading over 100 million mods. So, Bone Daddy is getting a substantial enhancement for console players. This, above anything else, will be the most surreal thing I’ll likely ever write about for VICE.

“Whether you’re looking to cheat your way through, throw on a fancy outfit, or simply give Withers some big naturals, check out the Channel From Hell modding playlist for mod suggestions to spice up your gameplay,” Larian posted on its official X account.

Yes, if you want Bone Daddy to have big bazoingas in Baldur’s Gate 3, you can download the “Withers Big Naturals” mod. No, I’m not kidding. Yes, I’m having a hard time writing this article because I’ve been laughing so hard.

you are modding naturals pic.twitter.com/PlLcPTe7d0 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) January 14, 2025

Ah, it’s perfect. You know, this makes up for the fact that I can’t date Withers. I mean, look at him! …Them? I’m pretty sure Withers technically doesn’t have a gender. But, I get it — “Bone Daddy” was the easiest route.

Screenshot: Larian Studios

larian knows what I’ve always wanted in ‘baldur’s gate 3’

I’m still advocating for Larian to receive some kind of Lifetime Development Team award. It’s one thing to release a banger like Baldur’s Gate 3 with thousands of hours worth of content. It’s something entirely different to be effortlessly charming. Hey, Larian, for your next game, can I voice some hapless mook that perishes in less than a minute? Please and thank you!

Seriously, though, I can’t say enough good things about Larian. Truly a pro-proletariat development squad. They effectively gave Baldur’s Gate 3 to the people by making mods easy to access across PC and consoles! So, wherever they go, I’m following. Although, I can’t even begin to imagine how the hell you follow up something like Baldur’s Gate 3. But, somehow, I have a feeling Larian will once again rise to the occasion!

Anyway, go download the silly Withers mod. You’ve earned it — you’ve likely poured hundreds of hours into Baldur’s Gate 3, too. Have fun.