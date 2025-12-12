Larian Reveals Their New Big Game With A Brand-New Divinity Installment

Larian Studios has stirred up an overwhelming level of hype at The Game Awards 2025 with the release of a new title. After previously announcing that they would not be creating DLC or sequel content for Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as stating that they had no plans for a Divinity: Original Sin 3, Larian’s new reveal has certainly caught fans by surprise.

It seems we will be stepping back into the ‘Divinity: Original Sin’ world in the future after all, as ‘Divinity’ has now been announced with a new reveal trailer, giving fans a first glimpse at the concept.

Divinity Announced at The Game Awards 2025 With New Reveal Trailer

Divinity: Original Sin is Larian’s most well-known series, prior to the success of Baldur’s Gate 3. After months of speculation and the dismissal of rumors regarding a new entry, it turns out the studio will indeed be returning to the roots of the series that helped them rise to fame. According to Larian, the new title, ‘Divinity’, plans to be the largest game they have ever created, quoted as their “biggest game ever, even bigger than Baldur’s Gate 3.”

Take a first look at Larian Studios’ new Divinity game in the official reveal trailer below:

What dO wE KNOW FROM THE DIVINITY TRAILER?

In this trailer, fans will witness what starts off with a man chained up in an almost ritualistic way, scarred markings carved into his chest. In contrast, we’re then given a view of what appears to be a jolly town festival full of music, dancing, food, and children getting up to shenanigans. The trailer then flips between these two scenes. As the townspeople come together to place decorations on a structure, they gather and then set the structure ablaze.

At this point, it’s made obvious that the man viewers saw at the beginning of the trailer was inside this structure, and is now being burned alive. As he burns, things take an unexpected turn, with some sort of unnatural substance or dark matter leaving his body and transforming into a tiny, demonic-looking creature. The man then explodes in a geyser of blood, sending everyone running and screaming in fear, with some unfortunate individuals falling and being trampled in the process. Finally, the camera pans out to the remains of this man, with the structure now transformed into a mass of limbs and darkness, with what appears to be some kind of dark red glowing portal or substance within.

Funnily enough, this structure falls all the way back to a teaser that took place ahead of The Game Awards, where a real statue was placed in a desert as some kind of obscure teaser. Fans have been throwing out a number of wild theories between now and then, but now we know what it means – Larian’s Divinity. As for when we can expect Divinity to release, there is currently no release date or window known to the public. After all, Baldur’s Gate 3 only released in 2023, with final content updates only stopping this year. It will likely be a number of years until we see Divinity hit stores, but knowing Larian, it will be well worth the wait.