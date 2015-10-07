LARPing Saved My Life

Like this? Read these now:

LARPing (or live action role-playing) is a genre of game in which people create characters and act out storylines within fictional worlds, in real time, sometimes in costume.

In this episode of Profiles by VICE, we go LARPing and meet Jon Gallagher, a LARPer with Asperger’s syndrome who says that LARPing has helped him make friends, learn social skills, and get a job.