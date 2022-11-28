This Smart, Self-Cleaning Water Bottle Is on Massive Sale for Cyber Monday

Listen up people—I’ve got truly the easiest New Year’s resolution for you, and it’s drinking more water. Wait, wait… hear me out. I know blah, blah, everyone says it, but have you ever actually done it? Have you ever been consistently hydrated? For an amount of time where you really noticed a change? See… I told you. When you truly drink the (absurdly high) amount of liters medical professionals™ tell you to per day, you start to feel incredible. Skin, hair, bowel movements, running cramps, hunger cravings—they all start to improve—I swear to Poseidon.

Anyway, I digress. If you’re actually serious about crushing your hydration goals, the best way to actually do it is to get a really sick water bottle that you like drinking out of (a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, etc., etc.). Even better if it’s sleek, keeps your H2O cold for 24 hours, and (in a perfect world) cleans itself. Kazaam—wish granted. LARQ, the amazingly popular bottle that uses, according to the brand, “PureVis technology to eliminate up to 99% of bio-contaminants such as E. coli from your water and bottle,” is currently having a massive Cyber Monday sale. You may know LARQ from Shark Tank, where Lori and Kevin invested a cool mill. Now you can score the deal of a lifetime (lol) with 33% off everything on the site.

Basically, there’s a super-special UV-light in the cap that cleans the interior of your bottle at the press of a button—meaning you can grab water from whatever sketchy water fountain you haven’t dared to even look at since the pandemic. It also automatically cleans itself every two hours, so you can leave it in the back of your trunk for an extended period of time (at least long enough to forget about it), and the water will still be as crisp and clean as the day you chucked it in the back somewhere.

See, once you have no excuse but to do something, you will. Don’t just take my word for it, people are obsessed with these bottles. As one succinct reviewer wrote, “Incredible. Water never tasted better,” while another impassioned customer waxed poetic, commenting: “Maintaining absolutely fresh tasting Ice Age glacier bottled water was my motivation. My LARQ experience is 100% excellent, my water tastes as fresh, and as perfect as when I first poured it 3 days later.”

Beyond water bottles, LARQ also makes a pitcher for the home which uses two kinds of filtration technology: PureVis UV, which is used in the aforementioned bottle, plus an advanced Nano Zero filter, which avoids growth of bacterias and pollutants that have been found in other water-filtration pitchers.

Stay hydrated, kings.

LARQ water bottles and pitchers are currently 33% off for Cyber Monday.

