Larry David Has One of the Craziest O.J. Simpson Stories of All Time

Blake J. Harris’s upcoming Larry David biography, Emperor of Nothing, is reportedly loaded with never-before-told stories. One of the interesting tidbits that’s been making the rounds ahead of the book’s October 20 release date involves O.J. Simpson, who was famously parodied on David’s hit sitcom, Seinfeld, on more than one occasion. As David tells it, he actually crossed paths with Simpson the same day Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, were murdered.

On the morning of June 12, 1994, David invited his friend and future Curb Your Enthusiasm producer, Alan Zweibel, and his wife, Robin, to join him for breakfast at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles. Accompanying David were his former wife, Laurie, and his newborn daughter, Cazzie. As fate would have it, Simpson just so happened to be grabbing a bite to eat at the same time.

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Larry David Crossed Paths With O.J. Simpson the Day His Ex-Wife Was Murdered

“[We] saw him in the dining room the day of the murder!” David’s quoted as saying in Emperor of Nothing. Though David apparently only observed Simpson from a distance, Zweibel actually spoke with the ex-football star because the two had met previously. Zweibel was a writer for Saturday Night Live when Simpson hosted the show back in 1978, and Zweibel came up with a number of the sketches for that episode. The pair also had a mutual friend in L.A. and would sometimes run into each other at parties.

Strangely, Zweibel ended up talking to Simpson later on that day as well, while attending a middle school dance recital that both of their daughters were performing in. “I have nothing new to tell ya. I told you everything [going on with me] this morning,” he jokingly explained to Simpson. Zweibel went on to say, “What I should have said was, ‘Stay home tonight! Order in! Don’t go out!’”

Nicole Brown Simpson was present at the recital, too. Her murder was believed to have taken place about four hours after that.