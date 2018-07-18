Larry Fedora: America’s Future Depends on Dudes Bashing Skulls Together

North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora had some pretty, um, radical prophecies of doom he decided to relay during ACC media day today. Apparently, the man correlates America with football, and is saying when football falls, so will America. That’s a spicy one.

Reporter Nicole Auerbach with The Athletic had Fedora’s quotation down, showing that the man is afraid that football is under grave threat. Or something:

So, why? Charlotte Observer reporter Brendan Marks made sure to follow up with Fedora, just to try and figure out what the hell he was talking about:

"I believe the game is under attack right now. I really do. If we're not careful, we're going to lose what the game is all about."



When asked *who* is attacking the game, Fedora paused. Then: "There is a groundswell of data that is tweaked one way or the other." — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) July 18, 2018

Ah yes, is he talking about the data that shows a link between concussions and CTE and the debilitating symptoms associated with the disease, a link that the NFL readily admits, by the way (after years of lying about it).

OK, so on the one hand, we have years of scientific research that shows a link between repetitive, sub-concussive hits—like those sustained in, say, football—and athletes riddled with post-career symptoms like violent mood swings, dementia, depression, and suicidal thoughts, with those athletes later getting diagnosed with CTE after they die—usually on the younger side—because we haven’t figured out a way to poke around in your brain without killing you yet. On the other hand we have an unfashionable hat saying “I don’t think so” and “the game is safer than it’s ever been.” Good stuff.

So what does the future hold? He apparently believes that there’s some kind of correlation between the military and football. Football = good military men. Also, this implies that our military is what makes America great? Check it:

A few minutes later, he gets back into it.



"I fear that the game will get pushed so far to one extreme that you won't recognize the game ten years from now. And I do believe that if it gets to that point, that our country goes down, too." — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) July 18, 2018

If that’s true—that football is going to be unrecognizable, does that mean football is going to look like this?

Because if so, I’m all for it.