Larry Heard Releases First New Track as Mr Fingers in Over a Decade

Clone Distribution today uploaded previews of an upcoming release on Larry Heard’s imprint Alleviated Records, previews that bear the name Mr Fingers. Coming of like some deep house Obi Wan Kenobi, that’s a name Larry hasn’t “Heard” in a long time, having not released anything under that name since 2005’s Technical Ecstasy EP.

The tracks teased below sound suitably Mr Fingersy—deep and moody, yet all the while carrying enough in the way of light instrumentation to keep you floating. Listen below.

ML-2231 will be released next month.

