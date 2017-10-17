Lars Von Trier Responds to Björk’s Sexual Harassment Open Letter

On Monday we reported that Björk had alleged sexual harassment by a Danish film director in a post on Facebook. Since then, Lars von Trier – who Björk did not name in her post but who directed her only feature film role in 2000’s Dancer in the Dark – has responded.

Speaking to the online edition of Jyllands-Posten, a Danish newspaper, the Guardian reports that Von Trier said “That was not the case. But that we were definitely not friends, that’s a fact.” In addition, the producer of Dancer in the Dark, Peter Aalbaek Jensen, told Jyllands-Posten:

Videos by VICE

“As far as I remember we were the victims. That woman was stronger than both Lars von Trier and me and our company put together. She dictated everything and was about to close a movie of 100m kroner [£12,000,000].”

As it stands, Björk, who often discusses sexism, specifically in the music industry, has yet to respond to von Trier and Jensen’s comments.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.