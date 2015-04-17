​Lars Wickinger and the Many Faces of Berlin Dance

“Outside of Germany, Berlin may still stand for techno, but I see it differently,” says game-changingly versatile producer Lars Wickinger. “Techno was the sound of social change and the heartbeat of Berlin after the fall of the Berlin wall. Things changed a long time ago. For years, the ‘house sound’ has spread itself across the city gradually and has replaced techno and minimal in almost all clubs.”

Wickinger’s upcoming album The Unknown Side of the Moon, of which we’ve got the exclusive stream, is a product of the ever changing environment in Berlin. “Deep ­house, tech­-house and even melodic house dominate the city,” continues the emerging German producer. “In my opinion, Techno is again what it once was, the sound of the underground.”

Videos by VICE

An effortlessly laid tension between house and techno is what defines Wickinger’s endlessly engaging album. It roves through countless dance styles with an alarming amount of and ease. From the broken-beat chuggery of “Zeit Der Wölfe” to the tech-house sleekness of “Second Mud” and the popped-put “One of Those Boys,” it’s a work that won’t submit easily to definition.



“Berlin is an inspiring city, but I wouldn’t say the sound on this album is a typically Berlin Sound,” says Wickinger, “but it still fits and is also a feeling of Berlin. The city has many faces and the spectrum of different sounds is incredibly wide­-ranging.”

It wasn’t just the city that surrounds him from which Wickinger found inspiration. He explains the album’s title: “The full moon, a strong force of attraction, is symbolic for the unknown, suppressed feelings and sides of humanity,” says Wickinger. “The animal feelings and impulses, from the past, can trigger fascination, fear and hatred. The origin of techno, trance and electronic music, for me, lies in the exploration of the inner world. Music is not only something we listen to but something we experience with our entire body.”

Lars Wickinger is on Facebook // SoundCloud